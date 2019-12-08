× Celebrating Heritage This Holiday

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A celebration of the holiday and heritage here in Carbon County.

Eckley Miners’ Village Museum hosted its Christmas celebration this weekend.

The museum is an example of a mining town built in the mid-1800s.

Visitors could learn about the history of the place and also take part in some fun holiday activities.

“I come from a long line of coal miners. My husband comes from a long line of coal miners and it’s a history and a heritage that we want our children to know about,” Joyce Neyhart said.

Visitors to Eckley Miner’s Village were given a discount on their ticket if they brought a non-perishable food item to donate in Carbon County.