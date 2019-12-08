Celebrating PBS’s 50th Anniversary With Mister Rogers

MOOSIC, Pa. -- A special showing of the film based on Mister Rogers was held at Cinemark in Moosic to celebrate PBS’s 50th anniversary.

David Newell, who played the speedy delivery man Mister McFeely on the Mister Rogers show, opened the screening with a presentation.

He says Fred Rogers was the embodiment of everything he portrayed on the classic television show.

"He genuinely cared for people and in turn, he genuinely cared for his audience too. He had respect for children and for childhood,” Newell said.

All the proceeds from the screening of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' benefits VIA public media.

