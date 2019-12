× 30th Annual Cut-A-Thon Proceeds Donated to Women’s Resource Center

ROCKWELL AVENUE, Pa. — At the CTC in Scranton, Santa’s snippers provided haircuts to benefit a non-profit in our area.

This is the 30th year for the Cut-A-Thon.

Cosmetologists from area salons provided haircuts, and students at the CTC offered manicures and facials.

All the proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center to help its work with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.