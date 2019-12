× Woman Taken to Hospital After Crash in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Lackawanna County.

Police say the collision happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Wildcat Road in Archbald.

The other driver was not injured.

Police closed the road for about an hour while they investigated.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition after the wreck in Lackawanna County.