Daniel Walsh scored a game-high 15 points and the Dunmore boys basketball team beat West Scranton 43-35 on Saturday afternoon.
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
To The Sidelines: Refs, Umpires Quitting
-
Lackawanna College Cancels Boys Basketball Season
-
Kaci Kranson Scores 29 As Holy Cross Tops Scranton in Girls Basketball
-
Marywood @ Scranton Women’s college basketball
-
-
Fifth Teen Charged in String of School Threats
-
Scranton High Schools Delayed Due to Threat
-
Rachel Rose Leads Scranton Prep Girls to Win Over Berwick in Opener
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
West Scranton H.S. Dismisses Early Due to Threat
-
-
Dunmore Schools Searched After Bomb Threat
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups