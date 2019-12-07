Teddy Bear Drive Hosted by East Stroudsburg Student Government

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The 20th annual East Stroudsburg student government association teddy bear drive was held in Monroe County.

Teddy bears and toys have been collected since early November to donate over thirty head start families.

SGA members say the stuffed animals are donated by other students, faculty, and staff at the university.

"I hope everyone just has like you know, early holiday spirit. Also, some of these families might not be able to afford Christmas presents for their kids so we just want to make sure that everybody has a great Christmas this year," Eric Hunt of East Stroudsburg said.

Families were also able to take pictures and even do some Christmas themed arts and crafts at the school in Monroe County.

