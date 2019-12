× Tail Wags for Santa

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It wasn’t just kids spending the weekend telling Santa what’s on their list for Christmas.

Pets also got in on the holiday fun.

Lots of dogs and even a few cats got their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Clause in Lackawanna County.

It’s all to benefit Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

The rescue works year-round to promote adoption and responsible pet ownership.

Santa tells us all the pets can expect lots of treats under the tree this year.