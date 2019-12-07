Puff Pastry Salmon By Bistro on Hudson

Posted 10:30 am, December 7, 2019

Jackie visits Bistro on Hudson in Plains. The chef prepared a delicious perfectly prepared salmon in a Puff Pastry.  Locally owned and operated, Bistro on Hudson brings a menu  full of  mouth-watering dishes. From steaks and lobster to pasta and fish, all are cooked to perfection. They also offer a casual menu with hamburgers, cheese steaks, and buffalo wings, sure to please.

