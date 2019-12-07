Rachel Rose Leads Scranton Prep Girls to Win Over Berwick in Opener

In a rematch of the District II Class "AAAA" semifinals the last two seasons, Rachel Rose led the Scranton Prep girls basketball team with a game-high 20 points in a 49-22 win over Berwick on opening night.
