Police Chase Leads to Arrest in Hazelton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A police chase led to the arrest of a man wanted in two counties.
Police in Hazleton say they tried to pull over a car when they saw a passenger steal a package from a porch along Hemlock Street.
The car took off the wrong way and eventually crashed into a pole.
Both the driver and 40-year-old Jose Lopez took off running.
Officers caught up with Lopez and found out he was wanted in both Schuylkill and Luzerne counties.
He is behind bars after the chase in Hazleton.
4 comments
Lisa Marshinski
Wanted for what. . . hmmm
peach671
Typical hypocritical and intolerant liberal tyrant behavior. LOCK HIM UP, TOO!
lickerblisters
Hazleton is a toilet.
peatermoss
No way Jose