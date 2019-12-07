Police Chase Leads to Arrest in Hazelton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A police chase led to the arrest of a man wanted in two counties.

Police in Hazleton say they tried to pull over a car when they saw a passenger steal a package from a porch along Hemlock Street.

The car took off the wrong way and eventually crashed into a pole.

Both the driver and 40-year-old Jose Lopez took off running.

Officers caught up with Lopez and found out he was wanted in both Schuylkill and Luzerne counties.

He is behind bars after the chase in Hazleton.

