Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive in Conyngham

Posted 6:22 pm, December 7, 2019, by

CONYNGHAM, Pa. -- Another community in Luzerne County is making sure no one goes without the traditional Christmas meal this holiday season.

Folks in Conyngham came out to Whispering Willows Park to check out food trucks dishing out pierogis, vendors selling their handmade goods, and even a petting zoo featuring miniature horse.

Neighbors were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Valley Food Pantry.

"The Christmas spirit is always a great time to give back to your community. I try to teach my kids that too. It’s not about getting it's about giving," Jeannine Lesante said.

Money raised at the Christmas market will also benefit the local crime watch in Luzerne County.

