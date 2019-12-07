Kaci Kranson Scores 29 As Holy Cross Tops Scranton in Girls Basketball

Kaci Kranson scored a game-high 29 points, and the Holy Cross girls basketball team beat Scranton 62-40 in the season opener for both teams.
