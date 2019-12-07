Garden Center Raises Money for Little Boy Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A garden center in Lackawanna County is selling a traditional Christmas plant to help raise money for a little boy battling cancer.

Jerry's for All Seasons partnered up with the family of Asher Dicton to sell Poinsettias.

Asher was diagnosed with leukemia and is undergoing treatment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Well one of our employees is good friends with this little boy's mom and she and her friends decide they needed to help, so they asked me if they could do it and it worked out well. The outpouring and outcry of support for his little boy is just amazing,” Allison Longo from Jerry’s for all Seasons said.

All the money raised went directly to the Dicton family to help cover the cost of Asher’s treatments. For more about the Diction family, or if you'd like to donate visit their Go Fund Me page here.