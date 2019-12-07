84-Year-Old Man Dies In Tree-Stand

Posted 6:06 pm, December 7, 2019, by

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Investigators tell Newswatch 16 an 84-year-old man died in his tree stand while hunting Saturday on a friend’s property near Honesdale.

State police say the man was hunting in the tree stand alone and that the friend heard an explosion and rounds going off. They say the man may have had a medical emergency. The coroner is investigating the cause of death. Though it does not appear suspicious, police are waiting to release the victim’s name until his next of kin can be notified.

The death of that 84-year-old man is not considered suspicious, but authorities do encourage hunters using propane and other portable heaters in their tree stands to be careful.

