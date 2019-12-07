78 Years Since Pearl Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The surprise raid on the United States naval base near Honolulu claimed the lives of more than 24 hundred Americans.

It also thrust the US into World War Two.

Back in 1994, congress dubbed December seventh as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor Memorial.

A commemoration ceremony went on as planned despite a US soldier killing two civilian workers and injuring another at the base just a few days ago.