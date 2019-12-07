5K Raises Money for Olsen Christmas Wish Fund

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Girls were on the run in Monroe County to make sure every family can celebrate Christmas this year.

The Girls on the Run 5K was held Saturday morning on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

Girls on the Run is a non-profit that aims to encourage pre-teen girls to develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles.

A portion of the money raised will be donated to the Olsen Christmas Wish Fund to help less fortunate families make sure there are gifts under the tree.

"Seeing the whole community come out for this is totally awesome. We started the program sixteen years ago with 10 girls and to have over four hundred and forty-five girls, 16 years later is amazing," Dolores Everett said.

Girls in third grade through seventh grade participated in the run in Monroe County.

