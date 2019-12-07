15th Annual Carbondale Lighted Christmas Parade Spreads Holiday Cheer

Posted 10:15 pm, December 7, 2019, by

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- One community in Lackawanna County was treated to a lighted Christmas parade to get them into the holiday spirit Saturday night.

Christmas cheer was in full effect at the 15th annual Carbondale Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade featuring floats, including a boat transformed into a car, stepped off along 8th Avenue.

Jolly old Saint Nick was on hand to check in on the good boys and girls.

The Carbondale High School marching band also took part in the parade in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.