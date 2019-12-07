15th Annual Carbondale Lighted Christmas Parade Spreads Holiday Cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- One community in Lackawanna County was treated to a lighted Christmas parade to get them into the holiday spirit Saturday night.

Christmas cheer was in full effect at the 15th annual Carbondale Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade featuring floats, including a boat transformed into a car, stepped off along 8th Avenue.

Jolly old Saint Nick was on hand to check in on the good boys and girls.

The Carbondale High School marching band also took part in the parade in Lackawanna County.