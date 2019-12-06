Yuengling, Mrs. T’s Unveil Lager Battered Pierogie Recipe

Posted 1:40 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, December 6, 2019

Love Yuengling Lager and Mrs. T’s Pierogies?  Now you can enjoy them in a whole new way thanks to a deep-fried collaboration between the two family-owned and operated Schuylkill County businesses.

Yuengling and Mrs. T’s have released a Lager Battered Mini Pierogies recipe.

The recipe combines Mrs. T’s Mini Cheddar Seasoned with Bacon Pierogies with a batter made with – you guessed it – Yuengling Lager, as well as a horseradish dipping sauce.

“Over the past several months, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mrs. T’s to create this memorable recipe and look forward to sharing one more with you next year,” says Sheryl Yuengling, “From our families to yours, we hope you enjoy!”

 

