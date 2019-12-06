Woman and Dog Die in Pottsville Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- One woman is dead after flames broke out at a house in Schuylkill County.

It started just before midnight Thursday at the double block home on West Howard Avenue in Pottsville.

Officials confirm a woman was killed after being trapped in the home. A dog was also lost in the blaze.

The Pottsville fire chief said his crew did everything they could to save the woman.

"The guys did a great job. I got to give them credit. They risked their lives in there. They got her out as quick as they could you know. Two minutes earlier might of made a difference here to get her out a lot sooner," explained Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin.

The other side of the double block home has heavy smoke damage.

Seven people are displaced after the blaze. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

"I tried to call to make sure the neighbors were out of their house. I couldn't get an answer, but I was concerned about the people in their houses," said Janet Terefenko of Pottsville.

A state police fire marshal is looking into what started the deadly fire here in Schuylkill County.

