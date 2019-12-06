Southern Columbia Beats Avonworth 74-7 For 10th State Title

Posted 6:49 pm, December 6, 2019

The Southern Columbia football team forced nine turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns, en route to a 74-7 dominant win over Avonworth in the PIAA Class "AA" Championship. The win marks the third straight title for the Tigers, and the 10th overall, extending the school's state record. The win is also the 444th for Southern Columbia head coach Jim Roth, tying him with Jack Henzes for second all-time in PIAA history, just 11 wins behind Geroge Curry's record of 455.

