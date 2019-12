× One Person Injured in West Hazleton Home Invasion

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — One person was injured in a home invasion in West Hazleton.

Police say two armed, masked men went through the kitchen window of a home on North Street early Thursday morning.

Four people including a child were asleep inside.

Another person who returned home and saw what was happening was assaulted.

The suspects stole money and got away in a dark gray, four-door BMW.