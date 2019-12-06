One Person Arrested in Deadly Pocono Shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Monroe County that police say was over drugs.
Deani Powell, 22, of Easton, is charged with homicide and robbery for the shooting late Wednesday night at the home near Effort.
Dylan Beinert, 22, of Effort, was killed. Two others were injured.
Police say the pair met for a marijuana deal, but that Powell and three other men decided to rob by Beinert.
Three suspects are still being sought in the shooting in Monroe County.
40.928670 -75.411164
8 comments
mickmars
So. Now out taxes get to support her on the inside as opposed to the outside. Got it. SMH
peach671
BLM, Black Livestock Massacred.
lickerblisters
Yep, just what I thought. I wonder what the other three will look like. 🤔
peach671
Thug Life
lamestream r
Sadly, its only going to get worse! The surrounding area is being infiltrated by a lot of New York and New Jersey people who seem to have no morals or standards of life (not all). The decline started many years ago in reading, moved to Pocono’s, onto Hazelton, then Willamsport and now Wilkes Barre and Scranton! The numbers in crime statistics and places of origin do not lie!
Mike
Can we start a petition for a purge of Chestnuthill Twp to get rid of all these animals? Seems like every other day someone is shot or stabbed there over drugs.
yabbadabbadude
Some of us here called it and we got our comments taken down.
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
This one is as smart as that “indian” woman with her three recruits , Killing someone for pot is such a diabolical plan of stupid ! Who follows people like that ?