One Person Arrested in Deadly Pocono Shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Monroe County that police say was over drugs.

Deani Powell, 22, of Easton, is charged with homicide and robbery for the shooting late Wednesday night at the home near Effort.

Dylan Beinert, 22, of Effort, was killed. Two others were injured.

Police say the pair met for a marijuana deal, but that Powell and three other men decided to rob by Beinert.

Three suspects are still being sought in the shooting in Monroe County.

