Crunch Time on Christmas Boulevard

BERWICK, Pa. — If you have visited Berwick during the month of December, you probably have traveled down Christmas Boulevard. It’s the 73rd year the Christmas display will line Market Street.

“Christmas Boulevard is a mile-long stretch of amazing Christmas decorations, from old-time movables to new age singing characters,” Berwick Boulevard Association member Michael Monico Jr. said.

Volunteers are in their final stages of setting up. They have been battling time and weather to make sure everything is ready for the month-long event.

“Today is crunch day, today is when we got to fine-tune everything and get it done,” Monico said.

“It’d be nice if it was 40 every day and the sun was shining, but the other day we worked through rain and drizzle and you get damp, you get cold, but you go in get warm and come back out,” volunteer Marty Smith said.

This year’s event promises to have some new attractions.

“It’s been a little crazy but we’re going to be ready to go, this is going to be the best boulevard ever,” volunteer Mark Spaid said.

Volunteers at this year’s Christmas Boulevard in Berwick told Newswatch 16 that the event will have more movable objects than ever before, and that includes the new Letters to Heaven display.

Spaid has been working on the Letters to Heaven display for almost a year and says he can’t wait to share it with others in Berwick.

“Yes, you can bring letters to your loved ones and set it in the mailbox and our angels will take them to heaven,” Spaid said.

Christmas Boulevard will take place every night from December 7 through December 31.