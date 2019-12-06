Christmas Village at Knoebels Amusement Resort

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT -- When you think of Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, you probably think of summer fun, but a section of the park has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Connie Shulski of Elysburg did not think she would be buying a Christmas tree at Knoebels, but here she is.

"I was driving by and I stopped by to eyeball the Christmas trees, to see what they have."

For the second straight year, Christmas is in full swing at Knoebels. There is a Christmas village set up outside Nickle Plate Bar and Grill, which is Knoebels year-round restaurant.

"Though the amusement park is closed, this gives people an opportunity to come out and have some fun with us during this wonderful time of year," said Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Ososkie.

On weekends, there is brunch with Santa and all the Knoebels characters. Children can get their pictures taken with Santa. After brunch, there are plenty of things to do for the kids, like decorating gingerbread houses and making ornaments.

"It's beautiful. I'm going to bring my granddaughter out later to see all the decorations," Shulski said.

Sandy Minnick of Ephrata was passing through Elysburg and decided to stop by.

"We were looking for things to do on our way to Wellsboro and we saw there was a little pop-up Christmas village and crafts and we thought we'd stop."

Christmas Village is open Fridays through Sundays until December 29 outside Nickle Plate Bar and Grill, next to Knoebels.

