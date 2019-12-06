‘Christmas Vacation’ Returns to Theaters for 30th Anniversary

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is returning to the big screen for its 30th anniversary.

AMC Theatres has announced that “Christmas Vacation” will be playing at locations nationwide from December 6 – 12 and tickets are just $5.

Grab your family and friends and head to a theater near you, because what’s more cheerful than being surrounded by fellow fans of a comedy classic, laughing all the way to a very happy holiday.

AMC does suggest buying your tickets in advance because the “last thing you’ll want to hear is ‘Merry Christmas. Theatre’s full.'”

CLICK HERE to find a theater near you and to purchase tickets.

