Cheering on the Mountaineers

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Cheers from the crowd at Three Guys Pizza as football fans watched the Dallas High School football team take the field in Hershey for the AAAA state championship game.

The Mountaineers entered the title game with a perfect 15-0 on the season.

"It's been an incredible year. Great teams they played, and listen to this, *cheering in the background* this is team spirit," said Barbara Roberts, Dallas Township.

"Tonight Three Guys Pizza was filled with friends of Dallas players, as well as school faculty.

"They're my former students. Michael Starbuck, the quarterback. Ryan Fisher, Lenny Kelley, super students, super kids," said Karen Arnaud, Dallas gym teacher.

"It's incredible! I mean everybody is here to support the team," said Peggy Yankovich, Dallas Township.

The last time the Dallas High School football team made it to the state finals was in 1993 and the team won. Some people here were in attendance for that game years ago.

Don Berlew is a 1969 graduate of Dallas High School and made the trip to Hershey 26 years ago.

"We followed the 93 game. It was fantastic. Teddy Jackson did a fantastic job with that team. We got a great coach right now," said

But Thomas Jefferson took control of Rich Mannello's team early, and never let up on the Mountaineers.

"Unfortunately you hit me at a bad time, Thomas Jefferson just made a touchdown but we're going to come rolling back," said Don Berlew, Dallas Township.

"They're getting physically beat up right now, up in the front of the line and everywhere, so it's not looking good," said David Henry, Dallas.