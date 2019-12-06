Attorney General Files Charges in Scranton Assault Case

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general has refiled charges against a suspect in an assault in Scranton.

Eric Piccotti, 48, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, strangulation, and more.

Authorities say Piccotti broke into a home in Scranton in September to beat up a man who he claimed was having an affair with his wife.

The Lackawanna County district attorney’s office withdrew attempted homicide charges against Piccotti and the case was referred to the attorney general in October.

