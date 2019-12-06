UPDATE: Two Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola
PENSACOLA, F.L. — A gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, according to authorities.
The shooting is over, the Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office said, and the shooter is dead.
Baptist Health Care received at least five patients from the shooting, according to spokeswoman Kathy Bowers, who had no information on their conditions.
The US Navy said on Twitter an “unknown number” of injured people were taken to local hospitals.
FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the station, an FBI spokeswoman said.
The station was put on lockdown as the shooting unfolded, according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.
Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base’s website. Many families also live there, said retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, CNN’s military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.
Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
