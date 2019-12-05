Student-Athletes Host Christmas Party for Head Start Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A special Christmas party was put on Thursday morning for children in Monroe County.

The Head Start program in East Stroudsburg got to sing Christmas carols, do arts and crafts, and visit with Santa.

Student-athletes at East Stroudsburg University put on the event, which they say is not only emotional but educational.

"Some of us are teaching majors too, or nursing majors, so it's nice to be able to work with these kids and get a little taste of, hey, this what we might be doing when we're older too, and it is really rewarding," said senior Briana Sassanian.

This is the twelfth year the university has hosted the Christmas party in Monroe County.