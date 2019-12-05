Student-Athletes Host Christmas Party for Head Start Children

Posted 12:39 pm, December 5, 2019, by

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A special Christmas party was put on Thursday morning for children in Monroe County.

The Head Start program in East Stroudsburg got to sing Christmas carols, do arts and crafts, and visit with Santa.

Student-athletes at East Stroudsburg University put on the event, which they say is not only emotional but educational.

"Some of us are teaching majors too, or nursing majors, so it's nice to be able to work with these kids and get a little taste of, hey, this what we might be doing when we're older too, and it is really rewarding," said senior Briana Sassanian.

This is the twelfth year the university has hosted the Christmas party in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.