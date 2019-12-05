Seniors Near Philly Drop First Album

Posted 2:12 pm, December 5, 2019, by

BRYN MAWR, Pa. — Two men, ages 102 and 88, just released their first album of music together.

It started out with Alan Tripp’s poem “Best Old Friends.” Tripp wrote it to celebrate all the new friends he has made during his stay at a retirement community near Philadelphia.

His friend and neighbor Marvin Weisbord set it to music and the rest is history. Before they knew it, a whole community joined together to sing along with them, producing the album called “The Senior Song Book.”

According to the website, the album is filled with music like the 1940s with words for the 2020s.

Click here to check it out.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.