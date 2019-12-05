× Seniors Near Philly Drop First Album

BRYN MAWR, Pa. — Two men, ages 102 and 88, just released their first album of music together.

It started out with Alan Tripp’s poem “Best Old Friends.” Tripp wrote it to celebrate all the new friends he has made during his stay at a retirement community near Philadelphia.

His friend and neighbor Marvin Weisbord set it to music and the rest is history. Before they knew it, a whole community joined together to sing along with them, producing the album called “The Senior Song Book.”

According to the website, the album is filled with music like the 1940s with words for the 2020s.

