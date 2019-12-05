Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- At least one person is dead after a shooting in Monroe County.

State police and investigators from the district attorney's office have been at a house on Silver Maple Road in Chestnuthill Township for hours.

Police were called to a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say at least one person is dead, two others were shot. There is no word on their conditions.

Since then, police have been on the lookout for a silver SUV with four armed people inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.