Mother Charged with Child Abuse in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A mother is accused of beating her four-year-old because she was mad the child was sleeping in her bed.

Police say Yaminah Bethune-lewis whipped the child with an extension cord at a home in Shamokin on Tuesday.

She was arrested Thursday, is locked up on child abuse charges Thursday in the Northumberland County Jail.