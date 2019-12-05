× Massive Holiday Drive to Help Out Families in Need

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A natural gas company that has a big presence in our area went on a shopping spree Thursday morning, all to help families get presents and to spread smiles and cheer this holiday season.

It seems as though no matter what time of day it is, Walmart stores are always busy. The retail corporation says around 275 million people visit the stores worldwide per week. But at the location near Tunkhannock, this wasn’t just an ordinary day.

“We’re really honored that we can participate in a great community activity such as this one,” said store manager Ricky Zehr.

For the eighth year, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation held its annual holiday drive. Cabot partnered with Susquehanna County Interfaith and Wyoming County Interfaith Friends, two nonprofits that provide crisis interventions for families to purchase presents for families in need during the holiday season.

“There’s a lot of relief because when you’re choosing to pay your bills and being able to make your child’s Christmas brighter and more enjoyable, it’s just a sigh of relief and excitement that they can provide a nice Christmas for their family,” said Cindy Beeman, Susquehanna County Interfaith.

Cabot had more than two dozen helpers in the store, collecting presents for the kids in need. The bill was in excess of $20,000

“Our employees, our contractors, our vendors are from these communities and from this region. For them to be able to come together through our efforts and help those in need, it’s impactful. It’s an experience everyone looks forward to every year,” said Bill Desrosiers, Cabot Oil & Gas.

From the Walmart in near Tunkhannock, into a trailer, to the hands of youngsters in Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties, all to brighten up their holidays.