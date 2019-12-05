× Hijacked UPS truck led Florida police on a massive chase that ended in a fatal shootout

An armed robbery at a Florida jewelry store Thursday led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a massive police chase that ended in a fatal shootout in Broward County.

Four people were killed — the two robbery suspects who stole the truck, the UPS driver and a bystander at the end of the chase, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said.

The first call police received was a silent holdup alarm at 4:17 p.m. from Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables, in Miami-Dade County, Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. said.

At least one woman was hurt in the robbery, Coral Gables police said. The suspects hijacked the UPS truck, took the driver hostage and sped away.

Thirty seconds later, police received a call of shots fired at the Coral Gables City Hall, believed to have been fired by the escaping suspects, Hudak said. A bullet struck the building, which went into lockdown.