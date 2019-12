Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- One of Scranton's longest-serving members of city government has died.

Former city controller Roseann Novembrino passed away Thursday.

Novembro served the city for more than 30 years.

She took over the job following the death of her husband, Richard, who was the city controller at the time.

Roseann Novembro resigned from her city job last month as her health began to worsen.