Dallas vs Thomas Jefferson ‘AAA’ State Football Championship

For the first time since winning it all in 1993, Dallas was in the State Football Finals. The Mountaineers met Thomas Jefferson in the 'AAAA' title game in Hershey. It was scoreless after one quarter, but Dallas was down 20-0 at the half, and fell to the Jaguars 46-7. Dallas finishes 15-1 and 2nd in the state in 'AAAA'