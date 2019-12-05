For the first time since winning it all in 1993, Dallas was in the State Football Finals. The Mountaineers met Thomas Jefferson in the 'AAAA' title game in Hershey. It was scoreless after one quarter, but Dallas was down 20-0 at the half, and fell to the Jaguars 46-7. Dallas finishes 15-1 and 2nd in the state in 'AAAA'
Dallas vs Thomas Jefferson ‘AAA’ State Football Championship
-
Dallas back in football finals
-
Dallas’ State Title Run Years in the Making
-
Jersey Shore vs Dallas HS football
-
Students, Community Supporting Dallas Football in State Championship Bid
-
Dallas Upsets Imhotep Charter 43-36 in PIAA Class “AAAA” Playoffs
-
-
Dallas on Crestwood football
-
Thanksgiving Day Practice for Jersey Shore Bulldogs
-
Jersey Shore Outlasts Pottsville in Triple Overtime in State Quarterfinals
-
High School Football Schedule Week #15 2019
-
HS Golf Regionals
-
-
#2 Valley View And #3 Dallas Meet Again In The Regular Season
-
Berwick ready for Dallas football
-
Lake-Lehman football