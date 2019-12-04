× Toys for Tots Gets Large Donations

MILTON, Pa. — Christmas is only three weeks away and donation drives like Toys for Tots are in full swing. A company in Milton dropped off hundreds of dollars’ worth of toys on Wednesday.

Normally these people work at Golden Proportions, a dental marketing agency in Northumberland County. But on this day, they are Santa’s helpers, bringing bags filled with toys to the YMCA in Milton.

“We all drove up to the Target in Muncy and they all had a budget and kids of different ages to buy for. They shopped and shopped and shopped,” Xana Winans said.

Each year Xana Winans and her employees choose a charity to donate to for Christmas. This year it is Toys for Tots.

“A couple of years ago, my team spoke up and they said they wanted to do something much more personal, something that really felt like they had an impact,” Winans said.

“I really love seeing people giving as much as they do, and they give from the heart,” Pam Beaver said.

Pam Beaver is from the Susquehanna Valley chapter of Toys for Tots, which represents five counties in Central PA.

The Susquehanna Valley chapter of Toys for Tots gives toys to around 3,000 kids, so these donations will come in handy.

“More toys, the more the children can get,” Beaver said.

The YMCA in Milton has been a drop-off location for toys for tots for about ten years.

“It’s a program that is near and dear to our hearts. I’m a veteran and I know that without people like us and you these kids would not have a Christmas,” Larry Fletcher said.

The YMCA in Milton will continue to collect toys until December 15.