This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Deer Season Update & Picking the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Winner

Posted 4:10 pm, December 4, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll check in on some of the successful deer hunters during the first week of the rifle deer season.  Plus, if you're looking for something to do with your harvest why not check out Woody's Deer Processing in Montour  County?  Woody has everything you need to transform your deer into tasty treats.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and we're picking the winner of the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.