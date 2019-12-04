This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Deer Season Update & Picking the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll check in on some of the successful deer hunters during the first week of the rifle deer season. Plus, if you're looking for something to do with your harvest why not check out Woody's Deer Processing in Montour County? Woody has everything you need to transform your deer into tasty treats. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and we're picking the winner of the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.