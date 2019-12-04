Suspect in Child Rape Nabbed in New Jersey

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted for the alleged rape of a child in Scranton is now in custody.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals picked up Jorge Aguilar, 34, in East Orange, New Jersey. He is now awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Police in Scranton began searching for Aguilar last month after allegations that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child.

2 comments

  • lamestream r

    Figures, they all go back to hide from where they came from, in the first place! Why is Scranton getting all the bad elements from New York, New Jersey Philadelphia and Puerto Rico? Facts matters, you only have to look at the crime statistics, places of origin and length of time living here in Scranton, to figure out the numbers!

