Suspect in Child Rape Nabbed in New Jersey

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted for the alleged rape of a child in Scranton is now in custody.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals picked up Jorge Aguilar, 34, in East Orange, New Jersey. He is now awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Police in Scranton began searching for Aguilar last month after allegations that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child.

