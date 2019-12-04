Students Seeking Trade Schools Over Colleges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students packed the gymnasium of Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School to speak to area colleges and employers about what options are before them after graduation.

"I'm thinking about it a lot, actually," said senior Sean Savaluski. "I'm thinking about going to big colleges and I thought about going to trade school because it's less money and less time you have to put in for school."

Many students share Sean's sentiment and are eyeing alternative options to a four-year university.

Kathryn Healey is a sophomore but thinks cosmetology school might be for her.

"Because I am really into hair and makeup and all that stuff, and it just like, it really intrigues me and I've always had a passion for doing hair and makeup," explained Healy.

Students tell Newswatch 16 a big factor in their decision-making process as to what they will do after high school has to do with student loan debt.

"I'm not going to owe as much coming out of trade school as I would if I was going out of college," said senior Myka Kapitula.

Job availability and job security are also on students' minds.

"Everyone's looking for a job, nobody's not looking for a trade job, they also get paid a lot of money. You have to put in a lot of work, but you don't have to do as much schooling," said Savaluski.

"There's always a need for like electricians, plumbers, stuff like that because somethings always going wrong somewhere, you know?" said Kapitula.

Career counselors at the school hope these options help students as they inch closer and closer to graduation.