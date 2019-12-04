Ski Resort Getting Ready for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- As heavy snow fell down on Camelback Mountain Resort on Wednesday night, crews were grooming the trails to get ready for opening day on Friday.

The ski resort also has 377 new snow guns this season. Since the temperatures dropped after Thanksgiving, the snow guns have been working non-stop to make enough snow to fill the 39 trails on the mountain.

"We've been pushing. Mother Nature has been helping. She gave us some snow this past weekend. She's giving us snow right now," Camelback Mountain Resort Marketing Coordinator Victoria Mercado said.

Right now, according to the snowmaking operations team, there is about a four foot base on the trails that are set to open on Friday morning.

"That's going to lead us into a great season and that's what we strived for last season and we made it until April 7th with our snow and we closed with all of our trails," Mercado said.

Meanwhile, just at the bottom of the hill from Camelback, workers at Barley Creek Brewing Company said business doubles during ski season.

"We look very forward to ski season happening because it's just good for everybody, everybody makes money, everybody has a good time," Barley Creek Brewing Company Manager Crystal Reaser said.

The restaurant even hires more staff in the winter to keep up with the crowds.

"We're on a wait most of the day. We have both of our bars open all the time," Reaser said.

Camelback isn't the only mountain opening for skiers and snowboarders soon!

Elk Mountain in Susquehanna County opens on Thursday.

Shawnee Mountain in Monroe County opens this Saturday.