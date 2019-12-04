Reconstruction Project Headed to 4.5 Miles of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luzerne County, Pa. -- A major construction project is expected to head to roughly four miles of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

PennDOT says part of the work will add a third lane on both directions of the highway.

If you`ve driven any part of Interstate 81 in Northeastern Pennsylvania, you know how easy it jams up.

Now, PennDOT has gotten roughly a quarter million dollars of approved funding to reconstruct 4 ½ miles of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County between exits 168 and 164.

“What that means is we can begin moving forward with a very large project on 81,” said PennDOT spokesperson James May. “It will include widening 81, reconstructing portions of it, the left hand lane that`s out there when you get off the 309, they`ll make that into a right hand lane.”

So, eventually drivers exiting northbound 81 to get onto the Route 309 exit, exit 165, will soon exit on the right instead of the left.

But it`s the widening of 81 that`s got drivers happy, PennDOT plans to add a third lane to both directions of the highway.

“It`s about time, there`s been terrific traffic jams, people from Scranton going to Wilkes-Barre to work, people from Wilkes-Barre go to Scranton to work and the lanes are all tied up,” said Peter Grella from Shickshinny.

PennDOT says with new warehouses moving into this industrial park of exit 164, the Nanticoke exit, a third lane will help ease the increase in expected tractor-trailer traffic.

“I work over in the industrial park so when I used to take the highway down there, there`d been so much traffic and I could be late to work and that really sucks so a third lane would definitely help,” said Britany Richardson from Kingston.

PennDOT says don`t expect to see construction getting underway any time soon. An environmental study must be done before any work gets underway.

“That portion will take anywhere from 3 to 5 year probably and then after that it`ll take a number of years for the construction side as well,” said May.

PennDOT says it doesn't expect any lane closures when construction gets underway.