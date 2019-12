Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead after a fire in Bradford County.

Flames sparked at a modular home around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday along Pelton Hill Road near New Albany.

One person inside died in the fire. Some others were able to escape.

The home is destroyed.

A fire marshal is looking for a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.