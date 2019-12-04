× Man Charged with Breaking into Home, Shooting Man in Face

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Wayne County and shooting a man in the face.

According to state police, Jesse Skates, 29, of Waymart, broke into a house on Martin Street in Clinton Township, near Browndale, just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers say Skates went in through a window. He had a rifle with him.

When the woman heard Skates breaking in, she woke a man in the house up.

After arguing, troopers say Skates shot the man in the face. They struggled, and the rifle broke. Skates then attacked the man with a knife.

That man is expected to survive.

Investigators have not said if the men knew each other and they have not provided the motive for the attack.

Skates is facing attempted homicide, assault, and other related charges in Wayne County.