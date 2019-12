Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY, Pa. -- Lighting up a longtime tradition in Lackawanna County.

The holiday spirit is now in full swing at Marywood University.

The annual Christmas tree lighting was held a little earlier Wednesday evening in the school's rotunda.

The tree lighting ceremony has been a tradition at Marywood since 1971.

And with snow coming down outside it's really starting to look and feel like Christmas.