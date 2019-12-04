× Chase Down Podcast: Eagles’ Loss To Dolphins Has To Be A Reality Check. Plus, Wentz’s Bumpy, Alarming Start To His Career & Other NFL Observations

The Eagles suffered a brutal loss to the Dolphins, but are you really surprised? You shouldn’t be, because this is who the Eagles have been since wining the Super Bowl. A poor football team. Chase does a deep dive into the crazy, alarming start that Carson Wentz has had to his career, how the supporting casts’s of other young QB’s stacks up to Wentz and lastly, a quick look around the NFL. Enjoy and please subscribe, rate and review!