Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Charges have been filed against the driver who police say caused a deadly wreck last week along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Leon Charles of Maryland is accused of being under the influence when his car hit the median near Mcadoo Thanksgiving morning and flipped.

A passenger in the car did not survive.

Charles is now charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.