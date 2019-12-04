× Dealing with Darkness, Power Still Out in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been days since a winter storm knocked out power for thousands of people in the Poconos.

Edgar Busutil had a flicker of hope Wednesday morning when his lights turned back on. But an hour later, he and his wife were back in the dark at their home near East Stroudsburg.

“This morning around 7:30, we didn’t know what to expect but the power was on! I said, ‘thank the Lord.’ Then all of a sudden, I was catching up on my sleep because I haven’t slept in two nights, like an icicle. My wife tells me the power went out again,” said Busutil.

Busutil is just one of the thousands of other people who lost power during Sunday night’s winter storm in Monroe County.

Christie Ramos lives in the same neighborhood. She has no power and an infant at home.

“Rough. We haven’t had power since Monday. Then it came on for like an hour and went back off. We have just been snuggling up together trying to stay warm,” said Ramos.

People who live in the Poconos tell Newswatch 16 they understand when a winter storm comes, more often than not, the power will get knocked out. The most frustrating part of it all though is seeing restoration times get pushed back.

“Yesterday we went from power will be restored at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Then at 11:30 p.m., I was still up, and it wasn’t on. So, it came on throughout the night sometime but now it’s off again. I don’t know what is going on,” said Angie Laitner, Smithfield Township.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.