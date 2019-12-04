× Clear Off Your Vehicles of Snow and Ice

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It’s that time of year again when people are dodging snow and ice coming off vehicles that have not been cleared.

State law says no person should drive a vehicle with ice or snow blocking windshields or windows, and if caught, drivers could face heavy fines.

The law applies to both regular vehicles and tractor-trailers.

“It’s very frustrating when you’re driving behind someone, a car or truck, and large pieces of snow or ice start flying, and you have to worry about yourself. We make sure our cars are clean when we are out on the roads,” said John Souren of Boalsburg.

Souren was on his way back to Centre County and saw for himself just how dangerous snow-covered vehicles can be.

“We did see it. Sometimes it was pretty large pieces. sheets of ice and snow coming off of cars and trucks. You have to almost swerve to avoid it so you don’t get it. It can not only be dangerous, but it can also damage your car.”

If you get caught driving with snow or ice flying off your vehicle, the fine is no joke. That goes for regular drivers and truck drivers. The fine goes up to $1,000.

According to state law, no person should drive a vehicle with ice or snow blocking windshields or windows.

If snow or ice is thrown from a moving vehicle and hits another driver or pedestrian causing serious injury or death, the driver could face fines.

Marcel Harnandez is a truck driver. He always makes sure to clear his truck.

“It’s a lot of money to be paying for something so small. Just get up there and clean it off and avoid a big fine,” Harnandez advised.

A state lawmaker from the Lehigh Valley is still working to get an even tougher bill signed into law. Christine’s Law gives drivers 24 hours to clear their vehicles of snow and ice. It also gives police the option to pull over vehicles if the officer feels accumulated snow and ice pose a hazard.