Woman Dies from Monroe County Crash Injuries

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A woman died after a crash Monday morning in Monroe County.

Nance Ercolono, 65, of Cresco, died from injuries in the one-vehicle crash, according to the coroner.

Investigators said Ercolono crashed into a pole off Route 940 in Mount Pocono around 9 a.m. Monday. She died later in the day at the hospital.